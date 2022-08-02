BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local communities took part in National Night Out on Tuesday. It’s an effort to improve relations between police departments and local communities.

In Bethlehem, they had free food and admission to the town pool and a movie night. There was also live music, and police and fire trucks on display.

In the city of Albany, there were events at the Delaware Avenue Library, South Mall Towers and on Grove Avenue. Community leaders said they want people to know police officers are there to help.