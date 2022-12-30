ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council is seeking applications to fill up to four openings on the city’s Commission on Human Rights. They’re looking for qualified city residents to serve a three-year term, with the possibility of a second three-year stint. There is a two-term limit for the position.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the city’s Common Council appoint individuals to the nine-member Commission. The mayor appoints five, and the council appoints four. They meet at least six times a year.

Job responsibilities:

Fostering mutual respect and understanding among racial, religious, and nationality groups in the community.

Conducting studies on human relationships in the community.

Taking action against incidents of tension and conflict among or between various groups.

Recommending and implementing educational programs that raise goodwill in the community.

Reporting complaints about discrimination to the state Division of Human Rights.

Administering the Commission’s grants

Promoting workplace opportunities in minority-majority areas with disproportionate crime rates or vacant buildings.

Tracking outcomes and progress.

To be considered, “Members shall reside in the City of Albany and possess a reputation for fairness, integrity, and responsibility and have demonstrated an active interest in public affairs and service,” a Common Council call for applicants stated. “The Mayor and the Common Council shall reflect community diversity in their appointments, including, but not limited to, income level, race, religion, ethnicity, age, gender, and sexual orientation. Officers and employees of the City of Albany are not eligible for appointment.”

To apply, submit a letter of interest and a current resume by January 10, via email or traditional mail to:

Albany Common Council

Ethan Samuel, Legislative Aide

Room 206, City Hall, Albany, NY 12207