ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Comic Con is back for year 16 of displaying premiere comic books and collectibles. The area’s best dealers and professionals come together to make the show a full-blown convention.

Adding a bit of comic theory, it’s interesting how readers add to the story in a way they might not realize. Cartoonist and comic theorist Scott McCloud writes, “I may have drawn an axe being raised in this example, but I’m not the one who let it drop or decided how hard the blow, or who screamed, or why. That, dear reader, was your special crime. Each of you was committing it in your own style.”

The superhero, villain, alien, fantastical filled convention takes place on October 30 at the Polonaise Polish Community Center located at 225 Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. Tickets are $10 each and kids under 12 are free with a paying adult. Tickets are now available on the Albany Comic Con website along with a guest and vendor list.