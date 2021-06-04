Comedian Hasan Minhaj comes to the Capital Repertory Theatre

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Comedian Hasan Minhaj is coming to the Capital Repertory Theatre to showcase and prepare material for his new one man show. The performances will take place August 5 – 8.

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Motion Design,” and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor.

In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award.

A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon’s last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018.

In accordance with CDC and NYS guidelines for full capacity venues, everyone entering the theatre must show proof of completed vaccination. Acceptable forms of proof are vaccinations cards or the Excelsior Pass.

No cell phones are allowed in the theatre during this performance. Patrons will be required to use the provided Yondr cell phone locking bag service if they are brought into the building.