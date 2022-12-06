ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian, actor, media personality, and entrepreneur “Druski” will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany on April 13, 2023, as part of his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour. Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday on the Palace’s website.

Drew Dawit Desbordes, a.k.a. Druski, rose to fame through various online comedy sketches and by performing in music videos alongside rappers such as Jack Harlow and Drake. This will be the 28-year-old’s first comedy tour, which will consist of 30 cities, and is presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer. Druski has 1.1M followers on Twitter, 4.5M followers on TikTok, and 5.1M followers on Instagram.