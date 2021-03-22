Colonie vaccinating homebound residents

Albany County
FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie EMS has been reallocated doses of the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine to administer to homebound residents.

Residents of the town who cannot leave their homes are eligible to be included in the program, which is running through Wednesday. Signing up means that trained vaccinators will come to your home, and you must be comfortable letting them in to vaccinate you.

Contact (518) 782-2645 to begin the set up process, whether you are homebound or know someone who is. If you call after hours, leave a message so the county can compile sign up sheet. Never call 911 unless you are in an emergency. 911 dispatchers do not have the ability to sign people up for this program.

In his COVID update Monday morning, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the county had allotted Colonie EMS 95 doses.

