COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie will host a free Halloween Celebration for children at The Crossings Park on Saturday, October 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will feature a music show from Andy “The Music Man” Morse from noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by a Spooky Storytime conducted by Mrs. Growney and her trusty companion, Igor from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

There will be a children’s costume parade, along with children’s games, and arts & crafts from 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doughnuts and drinks will be served.

In addition, the AAA Hudson Valley Auto Club’s popular “Otto the Auto” will be on hand throughout the event to talk with children about traffic and pedestrian safety.

“The Halloween Celebration with its Children’s Costume Parade is a wonderful tradition for Colonie residents,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey. “Children and families can enjoy the festivities with many fabulous entertainers.”

The Crossings Park is located at 580 Albany Shaker Road, in Loudonville. Parking is provided free of charge in the park.