Colonie, Schenectady police make 1 ‘mayhem ride’ arrest

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The police departments in Colonie and Schenectady announced the arrest of 26-year-old Traitin Knight of Schenectady on Thursday for allegedly riding a motorcycle recklessly in a “mayhem ride.”

Colonie police said this is another motorcyclist arrested in their ongoing investigation into mayhem rides. They say he was arrested for his involvement in an incident on June 22 when a large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs rode through the town of Colonie.

They allege that he organizes mayhem rides. In a typical mayhem ride, a dozen or more riders in a group ride recklessly, perform stunts, disobey traffic laws, endanger other drivers, and refuse to stop for police.

Both police departments worked together to identify Knight via social media video posted to social media of the two mayhem rides in June. Schenectady police executed a search warrant on Knight’s storage unit and seized evidence including two unregistered ATVs and the dirt bike he was seen driving.

They arrested him and processed his charges before handing him over to Colonie for outstanding warrants there. Between both towns, Knight was charged with several misdemeanors and traffic and city ordinance violations, among them: