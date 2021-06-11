Colonie receiving a NYSDEC Urban and Community Forestry Grant

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – On Arbor Day 2021, the Town of Colonie was awarded an Urban and Community Forestry Grant by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The Town will use the funds of $60,831 to contract a certified arborist for a tree inventory and basic community forest management plan.

The inventory will include 12,000 trees within the Town’s right-of-way and on Town-owned parcels. Statistics such as the trees’ species, size, address, condition, required maintenance, and risk assessment rating will be recorded.

Following the inventory, a basic management plan will be developed as guidance for maintaining the inventoried trees. Project kick-off is anticipated for July with completion in May 2023.

The project sites were selected based on the Town’s underserved population statistics. Given the size of the Town, a complete tree inventory and management plan for all of its trees will require a minimum of three phases. Each phase contains populations of residents with disabilities, elderly residents, households without vehicles, impoverished areas, and areas with a higher minority population.

Colonie is one of 26 grant recipients of the second phase of the program’s 15th round. The Town was selected from a pool of 154 applications, ranked by effectiveness, long-term benefits, and community inclusion and support. The program promotes the importance of trees to quality of life, and assists applicants in maintaining their community forests.