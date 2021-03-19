Colonie receives vaccines for homebound residents

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Colonie EMS has received reallocated doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The reallocation is to be used for residents who are unable to leave their homes.

If you are, care for, or know someone who is homebound and wants to be vaccinated, contact the Town of Colonie EMS Department at 518-782-2645. If your call is after hours or on the weekend, leave a message and a list will be compiled.

Anyone signing up must be available to have Colonie EMS trained vaccinators come to your residence Monday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 24. Do not call 911 as they will not have the ability to submit your name.

