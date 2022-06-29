COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is warning residents about another phone scam. In this scam, the caller identifies themselves as someone in the FBI.

Police said a few people have come into the department saying they received a call from (518) 783-2754, which is the phone number for Colonie’s detectives. However, the caller ID shows the location as Washington, D.C.

Police said the scammers identified themselves as the FBI and told the victim to not tell anyone they called. These scammers then told the victim that there was a warrant out for them for drug trafficking and wanted to know how much money was in their bank accounts.

Police are asking the public to talk to elderly relatives, neighbors, and the rest of their family and friends about this type of scam. They should also talk to their grandparents about the grandchild scam and ways they can avoid it.