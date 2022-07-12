Brittany Harrison, 25, was last seen on July 11 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Swatling Road in Latham

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Brittany Harrison, 25, was last seen on July 11 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Swatling Road in Latham.

Harrison is 5’11”, 160 pounds, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue leggings, black sneakers, and a navy blue shirt that says “Live Generously.” Police said she has a cognitive disability.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, or if you think you might have seen her, you can call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754.