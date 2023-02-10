COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department will have extra patrols out all weekend, in an ongoing effort to get impaired drivers off the road. A spokesperson for the department said Super Bowl weekend traditionally sees an uptick in parties, especially on game day when people gather at watch parties.

“Officers will be stepping up their efforts through increased traffic stops for violations,” added the spokesperson, “and suspected impaired driving signs.”

Authorities said community members should make a plan before celebrating. This could include using public transportation, arranging a ride with a family or friend, or using ride-sharing services.