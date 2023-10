COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Marissa Moffre was last seen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Police say Moffre is approximately 5’3″ and weighs 100 pounds. Anyone with information on Moffre’s whereabouts is asked to call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2811 regarding incident 23-076773.