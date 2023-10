COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult. Jeanne Diehl-Dufort is 63 years old, is 5’4″ tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has reddish-gray hair with green eyes and was last seen on Tuesday.

Image provided by Colonie Police

Anyone with any knowledge of the whereabouts of Diehl-Dufort is asked to contact 518-783-2811 regarding incident number 23-080196.