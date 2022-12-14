COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian car accident that occurred on Monday around 4 p.m. The accident took place in the area of Central Avenue and Colonie Center Mall.

Police say they conducted interviews with witnesses of the scene, as well as the driver, who claim the pedestrian stepped out into traffic and not on a posted crosswalk. Colonie Police and Colonie EMS responded to the scene, where the pedestrian was treated and taken by EMS to Albany Medical Center in serious condition. Police say alcohol and speed are not contributing factors of the crash, and names are being withheld by police, pending notification of their family.

The Colonie Police Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the accident and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or were in the area at the time to call (518) 783-2744 with any information.