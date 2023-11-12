COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred late in the evening on November 11. The incident took place in the area of Central Avenue and Fuller Road.

According to police, on Saturday at 11:55 p.m., a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on Central Avenue struck a pedestrian in the intersection with Fuller Road. The pedestrian was tended to by emergency medical personnel, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the crash. Police stated that the pedestrian was in the vehicle lane, not the crosswalk, when the crash occurred.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified as they had no form of identification on them at the time of accident. Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the crash is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)782-2620.