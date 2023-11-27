COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist. The accident occurred on Central Avenue on November 27.

On Monday at 11:35 a.m., police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Elmwood Street for the report of a crash. The initial investigation determined that a bicyclist, identified as Joseph Crandall, 62, of Colonie, and the driver of a pickup truck were both traveling eastbound in the curb lane on Central Avenue when the truck struck the rear of the bicycle, resulting in Crandall being ejected.

According to police, the driver called 911 immediately and nearby pedestrians attempted to provide aid to Crandall, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Crandall was reportedly using the lane properly while wearing reflective clothing, but did not have a helmet on.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the accident. The crash resulted in the temporary closure of portions of Central Avenue while the scene was cleared.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video footage of the accident is asked to contact Colonie Police Department investigators at (518)782-2620.