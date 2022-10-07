COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is in county lockup after Colonie Police say he choked and harassed someone at the Econo Lodge, located at 1630 Central Avenue. Officers were first called to the motel at about 11:30 p.m. on October 6, after hearing of the alleged brawl.

Police said Victor E. Williams, 34, was violating an order of protection by even being at the motel with the victim in the first place. During their investigation, Colonie Police, armed with a search warrant, allegedly found a large amount of marijuana, as well as some other contraband in William’s motel room. The contraband, police said, will be tested for the presence of controlled substances.

According to police, investigators also found a loaded 9mm Luger handgun in the motel room. Williams did not have a permit to own the gun, police said.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal contempt

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Third-degree criminal possession of cannabis

Second-degree harassment

Williams was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility where he awaits a preliminary hearing. This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that could help detectives solve this case is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754.