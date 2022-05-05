COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is warning of a phone scam. Police said the scam involved their own department.

Police said the callers have been identifying themselves with a federal organization called ORG. They state they are a Division of the Federal Reserve.

According to police, when they are questioned, the callers have been putting a woman on the phone who identifies herself as an investigator with the Colonie Police Department. She also uses the department’s phone numbers.

The Colonie Police Department reminds residents to never give out personal information over the phone.