ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department will be conducting a car seat safety check on Monday, January 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The check will take place at the Shaker Road Fire Department at 550 Albany Shaker Road.

The Colonie Police say no appointment is required. According to AAA, only one out of every five car seats is installed correctly or used properly.