COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey announced on Monday that Police Chief Michael Woods will be retiring in January. Woods was promoted to Chief back in 2021.

A lifelong resident of Colonie, Woods previously served as Deputy Chief from 2015 to 2021. Town Supervisor Crummey issued a statement recognizing Chief Woods for his dedication to the town and the police department.

“Chief Woods has led a career of excellence. He proudly served the citizens of Colonie in our Police Department for over 32 years, the last two and a half years as Police Chief. As Chief, he has maintained the Colonie Police Department’s status as a premiere law enforcement agency in our nation,” said Town Supervisor Crummey. “Chief Woods has equipped our officers with body cameras, lifesaving less lethal devices, and state of the art ballistic shields. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his unwavering focus on officer wellness initiatives and the care he has for his officers.”

Following the announcement of Woods’ upcoming retirement, a selection committee was convened which determined that Crummey will recommend Deputy Chief James Gerace to assume the role of Chief of the Colonie Police Department. Gerace has over 24 years of law enforcement experience.

With Gerace set to take on the new role, Lieutenant Daniel Belles will be recommended by Crummey for the role of Deputy Chief. The selections are pending confirmation from the town board on December 21.