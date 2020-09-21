Colonie police arrest alleged petty thief minutes after theft reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they arrested Devonte D. Burgess, 27, of Albany on Sunday after he allegedly robbed a the front desk of a Colonie motel at knifepoint for under $50.

Someone called the Colonie Police Department to report an armed robbery at the Motel 6 on Central Avenue at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, police say. The desk clerk told police that the thief threatened her with a knife, and the register was cleaned out, for an approximate value of $50. She was not injured in the encounter.

The clerk described the attacker, and officers located a person who matched the description near the motel at 4:30 p.m. The individual stopped by police had a utility knife and $38.79, and was positively identified by the clerk.

The charges against Burgess are:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Petit larceny

If convicted on the felony weapon charge, Burgess could face as much as seven years behind bars.

