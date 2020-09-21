ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they arrested Devonte D. Burgess, 27, of Albany on Sunday after he allegedly robbed a the front desk of a Colonie motel at knifepoint for under $50.
Someone called the Colonie Police Department to report an armed robbery at the Motel 6 on Central Avenue at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, police say. The desk clerk told police that the thief threatened her with a knife, and the register was cleaned out, for an approximate value of $50. She was not injured in the encounter.
The clerk described the attacker, and officers located a person who matched the description near the motel at 4:30 p.m. The individual stopped by police had a utility knife and $38.79, and was positively identified by the clerk.
The charges against Burgess are:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Petit larceny
If convicted on the felony weapon charge, Burgess could face as much as seven years behind bars.
LATEST STORIES
- Colonie police arrest alleged petty thief minutes after theft reported
- Yelp identifies the shops hardest hit shops by pandemic economy
- Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court; U.S. Capitol
- Single-engine plane from Vermont crashes in Pennsylvania
- US Marshals recover 35 missing Ohio children