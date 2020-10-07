Colonie police arrest 1 with reported illegal handgun

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Colonie Police Department, they’ve recovered 22 illegal loaded handguns in 2020, and six in the past two weeks. The most recent arrest, which happened close to 1 a.m. on Tuesday, was of Jaquan D. Lewis, 19, of Schenectady.

Colonie police say they pulled Lewis over after they saw the black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving make a vehicle or traffic violation on Troy-Schenectady Road near Vly Road. Police say Lewis had a suspended New York driver’s license, and that they found a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

When they searched the vehicle, police say they found a Smith and Wesson .38 handgun loaded with six rounds. Lewis doesn’t have a permit to legally possess a handgun in New York state. Police are currently investigating the origin of the gun.

Lewis was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlawful possession of marijuana, along with a traffic citation for inadequate lights. His felony charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 15 years with a conviction.

