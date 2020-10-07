Colonie police arrest 1 with reported illegal handgun

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Colonie Police Department, they’ve recovered 22 illegal loaded handguns in 2020, and six in the past two weeks. The most recent arrest, which happened close to 1 a.m. on Tuesday, was of Jaquan D. Lewis, 19, of Schenectady.

Colonie police say they pulled Lewis over after they saw the black 2003 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving make a vehicle or traffic violation on Troy-Schenectady Road near Vly Road. Police say Lewis had a suspended New York driver’s license, and that they found a small amount of marijuana in his pocket.

When they searched the vehicle, police say they found a Smith and Wesson .38 handgun loaded with six rounds. Lewis doesn’t have a permit to legally possess a handgun in New York state. Police are currently investigating the origin of the gun.

Lewis was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlawful possession of marijuana, along with a traffic citation for inadequate lights. His felony charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 15 years with a conviction.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report