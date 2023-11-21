COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Central Avenue Tuesday evening. The crash took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Mountain View Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart, wearing dark clothing, and not near a crosswalk or traffic signal at the time of the accident. Rain and snow made visibility poor, and the driver did not see the pedestrian until after they had been hit, according to police.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911. The pedestrian was taken to Albany Medical Center where he died. Speed and intoxication are not contributing factors in the incident. No charges are pending.

Police are working to identify the pedestrian. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at (518) 783-2744.