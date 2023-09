COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police said Feliz Perez was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 heading to Colonie Center.

He is 44 years old, 6′ tall and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, jean shorts, and white Nike sneakers with a red swoosh.

Police said there are concerns for his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call (518) 783-2754.