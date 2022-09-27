COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead Saturday night after police say he rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed and was ejected from his bike. Colonie Police said the motorcycle was headed east on Central Avenue when it collided with an SUV, which had just pulled out of the parking lot of Delmonico’s. The crash was first reported at about 10:42 p.m.

Not far from the Delmonico’s parking lot, the motorcycle caught up to the SUV and rear-ended it, police said. The driver, identified by police as Charles L. Fowler, 39, was flung off his motorcycle and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, and no charges are pending against them. Police said speed and alcohol both played a role in the fatal crash. The Colonie Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, and asking anyone with information to call (518) 783-2744.