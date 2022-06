COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify a group of people. Police said this is in regards to a traffic safety investigation.

Colonie police are looking identify these people (Colonie PD)

If you have any information about who these people are, you can call (518) 783-2744 Ext. 8451.