COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store’s surveillance camera. Officials said the suspect got away with a couple thousand dollars’ worth of bath and body products from the store, located at 1892 Central Avenue.

If you recognize this man, Colonie Police need your help. (Photo: Colonie Police Department)

If you recognize this man, Colonie Police need your help. (Photo: Colonie Police Department)

If you recognize this man, Colonie Police need your help. (Photo: Colonie Police Department)

If you have any information that could help detectives in this case, call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8410. If asked for a case number, reference Colonie Police Case 22-069755.