COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store’s surveillance camera. Officials said the suspect got away with a couple thousand dollars’ worth of bath and body products from the store, located at 1892 Central Avenue.
If you have any information that could help detectives in this case, call (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8410. If asked for a case number, reference Colonie Police Case 22-069755.