COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteer firefighters in Colonie can get discounts at town park facilities. Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said this will help promote volunteer fire service.

Discounts for fees will be offered at the Colonie Golf Course, Colonie Town Pool, and Colonie Mohawk River Park. The resolution was passed by the Town Board on April 7 at a regularly scheduled meeting.

“These dedicated men and women are community heroes, risking their safety to respond to thousands of calls a year to keep us safe,” said Crummey. “Our volunteer fire departments are invaluable – not only from a safety standpoint but fiscally. A fully paid fire service would present a staggering expense for Colonie taxpayers.”

“The volunteer fire service is vital to Colonie’s public safety, but our fire departments are being challenged as the number of volunteers decrease. Town discounts for Town of Colonie volunteer firefighters could help to provide a recruitment incentive while acknowledging our dedicated volunteers for their service,” said Crummey.

Colonie Fire Departments will kick off their annual member recruitment campaign in April. Open houses are planned at: