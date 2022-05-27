COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lansing’s Farm Market of Colonie has been named to the New York State Historic Preservation Business Registry after being nominated by Assemblymember Phil Steck. The new program highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history.

The designation is gained through nomination by a New York State senator or assembly member and is intended to highlight and promote long-running businesses. Those listed also have access to educational and promotional assistance to help extend their longevity.

“For eight generations, Lansing’s Farm Market has been growing fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, and a wide variety of flowers, all while creating a sense of community in Colonie,” said Assemblymember Phil Steck. “I was delighted to see that after nominating Lansing’s Farm Market to the Historic Preservation Business Registry, they were chosen to be one of the first 100 designees to receive the honor.”