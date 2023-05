ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man will serve 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a 21-year-old Troy man in 2020. Jarrell Howard was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Albany County Court.

The 20-year old admitted to killing Nyjawaun Thomas in the area of South Pearl Street and Morton Avenue in Albany when he was 17.

He was also accused of shooting two other victims with an illegally possessed handgun. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.