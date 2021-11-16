Colonie man pleads guilty in 2014 Albany shooting homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has pleaded guilty to the 2014 shooting homicide of 23-year-old Jesse Overton. District Attorney P. David Soares said Alfonso Fuller, 30, has also pleaded guilty to charges from other shooting incidents in Albany.

Fuller pleaded guilty to shooting Overton in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street in Albany on May 11, 2014. Overton later died at Albany Medical Center from his injuries.

Soares said the case remained unsolved for years until detectives from the Albany Police Department were able to pinpoint Fuller as the shooter. Fuller confessed to the crime and was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, which is a felony. He was arraigned in Albany City Court.

Fuller also pleaded guilty to charges on an indictment for illegal weapons possession relating to two shooting cases. Soares said Fuller was connected to the shooting death of 34-year-old Dwayne Fenner, who was shot and killed outside of an Albany residence on June 18, 2020. Charges against the alleged co-defendant in that case are still open and pending in Albany County Court.

Soares said Fuller also illegally possessed a firearm during a shooting incident with an animal. On April 25, 2020, Fuller allegedly shot a dog and caused its death.

“While time continued to pass with questions growing louder for the Overton Family, the commitment by Albany Police Detectives never wavered resulting in the death of Jesse being solved over seven years later. The man responsible for his death, Mr. Fuller, will be held accountable. Mr. Overton may rest in peace after all of these years,” said District Attorney Soares. “We also mourn with the family of Dwayne Fenner, and will continue to pursue justice on their behalf.”

Fuller faces 18 years in State Prison for his role in the Overton’s murder when sentenced on January 14, 2022. A sentence of 15 years for the additional weapon possession charges will run concurrent.