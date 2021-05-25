Colonie man charged with Murder in Central Avenue shooting

Albany County
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the city.

Natural Wise Joseph, 33, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the shooting death of 39-year-old Lashon Turner, of Albany.

Police responded to a shooting on Central Avenue around 6:25 p.m. on Friday, May 21 where they found Turner with a gunshot wound the to the torso. He later died at Albany Medical Center.

Joseph was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

At the time of his arrest, Joseph was found in possession of cocaine and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

