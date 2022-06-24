COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Town Recreation Department will hold its first full-day tennis camp for players ages five to 18 years old at Shaker High School this summer. The instruction will focus on fundamental tennis strokes and match strategies.

Each week-long beginner tennis camp will run for four days, with the first scheduled for July 5-8, and the last for July 25-29. Children ages five and up can attend for a half day, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those aged nine to 18 can go for the full day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day camp will be complemented by an evening program of family tennis for ages five and up, to be held at Colonie Central High School, Lisha Kill Middle School, and Shaker High School. That program starts on July 12 and runs from Monday to Thursday weekly at 6 p.m.

Longtime celebrated Shaker High School tennis coach Gerry Cuva serves as the director of the program. To date, the camp has registered 148 campers during the four-week camp period and already has 60 registrants for the evening program.