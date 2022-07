COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A home in Colonie was torn down Wednesday after the roof collapsed. Officials said the building at 6 Corthell St. was deemed unsafe by the Town of Colonie Building Department.

Rain damaged the roof over the weekend and caused it to collapse. National Grid shut off power and gas to neighboring homes before the demolition began.

The homeowner told NEWS10 she has owned the home since 1998 and lived there with her son.