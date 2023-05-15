ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Central High School is having their annual Raiderfest celebration. The festival will be held on May 20.

The community celebration will feature live music, carnival games, food trucks, a petting zoo, vendors and more. The festivities will be kicked off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Colonie High’s Hill of Heroes, which will include the presentation of iCARE’s Kind Human of the Year award.

The school and it’s iCARE program, a character building initiative, commemorates mental health awareness month with the event. Proceeds from the festival will support Safe Harbour as well as the Charlie’s playground build at Saddlewood Elementary.

“After a long winter, this event is certainly a great way for our students and families to get out of

the house and enjoy the warmer weather,” said Brian Scalzo, associate principal for CCHS. “We

are proud of all the hard work our students have put into this event and to provide much needed financial support to this year’s iCARE partners.”

For more information about the iCARE program, visit CCHS iCare. Visit Raiderfest for more details about the festival.