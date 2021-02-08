Colonie-Guilderland Rotary Club hosts virtual Amazing Race to Recovery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie-Guilderland Rotary Club’s 3rd Annual Amazing Race to Recovery will be held virtually. The Race is held to support the Recovery Community Center at Second Chance Opportunities and will take place February 13-21.

This event, which is normally held at Crossgates Mall, has been modified due to COVID-19. Participants can compete virtually against other teams to earn points while completing multiple challenges.

The race is self-paced and teams can complete challenges anytime throughout the week. The more challenges completed means more points earned. Additionally, the organizers say there is a paper condensed version available for people who prefer not to participate virtually.

The cost is $20 per person and all proceeds help support individuals in recovery. Teams can consist of 1-5 people and can compete without being in the same location. Teams can register on the Amazing Race to Recovery website.

Second Chance Opportunities is an Albany based nonprofit serving the Capital Region by supporting individuals in recovery from substance abuse.