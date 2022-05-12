LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Town of Colonie Farmers’ Market announced their return to the Crossings Park at Albany Shaker Road, for the 2022 season on May 14. The market will run every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through September 24.

The Farmers’ Market will feature a mix of 50 new and returning vendors, live music, and occasional story hours for children. On opening day, Debra Fish from The Crowd Pleasers will have a special guest Tony King, who played six years as a lead guitarist for the Merle Haggard Band. The duo will be entertaining with Country music from the 50s and 60s.

Story Hours for children will be presented by Colonie librarians Beth Bomba or Rose Stuart at 10:00 a.m. in the Gazebo, or the Barn Gathering Room in case of rain. Story Hours will be held on the following dates:

May 14

June 4

July 2

August 6

September 10

Additionally, the all-volunteer Friends of the William K. Sanford Town Library will again be selling reasonably priced used books from its popular ‘Book Nook’ stall.

“I am pleased that our Farmers’ Market is celebrating its fifteenth season at The Crossings Park! Our focus will continue to be on providing our community with fresh produce and supporting our local agriculture and small businesses. This is a marvelous opportunity to gather together and commemorate what it means to be part of a community,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

Officials said the Farmers’ Market at The Crossings is one of the few dog-friendly markets in the Capital Region. For more information visit: Colonie Farmers’ Market Webpage.