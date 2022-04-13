COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local student is getting ready to compete in a statewide skills competition later this month. Cody Walter is a student at Colonie High School, who is set to compete at the New York State SkillsUSA competition in Syracuse on April 27-29. Proudly representing Capital Region BOCES, Walter is an aspiring carpenter who will compete in the carpentry competition.

During the event, Walter will have to build a small shed. “I love competition. I absolutely love the energy it brings me. I want to see how far I can get,” said Walter.

Students competing in the annual SkillsUSA competition hail from districts as diverse as Sharon Springs and Shenendehowa, Bethlehem, and Schoharie. It’s a chance for work-related skills to be showcased at the state level, with contests beginning locally and progressing through the state and national stage.

The philosophy of the SkillsUSA Championships, according to their website, is “to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance, and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.” In late April, Walter will have a chance to show that he truly is “a cut above” the competition.