COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center mall has announced the winners of its annual School Bucks Campaign. The contest rewards local schools with points that translate to monetary prizes, that can help fund extracurriculars.

Participating schools encourage mall shoppers to trade in their receipts to benefit the program. “By being able to enrich something like your athletic program, you’re being able to bring in other things that can help build that community,” said Meg Booth of Loudonville Christian School. “And it helps reinforce the things that they’re being taught in the classroom, on the field, on the basketball court, things like that. So it is; it really does enrich them.

The winning schools were Blessed Sacrament, Saint Pius the Tenth, Loudonville Christian School, Shaker Road Elementary, Albany School of Humanities, and Eagle Point Elementary School. Each of the six winners will receive between $1,000 and $8,000 to help fund their PTO organizations’ activities.