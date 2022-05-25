COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center is hosting a few upcoming events for you and your dog. The center allows well-behaved dogs, regardless of breed, in the mall year-round.

On Friday, May 27, Colonie Center will be hosting the first Yappy Hour event of the year from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on P.F. Chang’s outdoor patio. Dogs in attendance can try their paw at “painting,” and their humans can sip on a complimentary cocktail. You can register for the event on the Eventbrite website.

In honor of National Pet Appreciation Week from June 5 to 12, Colonie Center and JB Enterprises will be hosting a Woofs and Wags Pup-Up Shop on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event will also serve as a fundraiser for Mohawk Hudson Humane Society with support from NEWS10’s Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection and Junk King.

For the event, shoppers can bring their dogs to the center to enjoy dog-themed vendors, a selfie station, caricature drawings, and treat bags. Pictures of canine adventures shared on social media that tag @coloniecenter will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card to L.L. Bean.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society will also have donation boxes set up throughout the Colonie Center to support the pets in need. All proceeds will go towards helping pets find loving furever homes. Junk King will also be on-site for guests to discard their unwanted junk for free, with an optional $10 donation to NEWS10’s Pet Connection from noon to 3 p.m. on the Wolf Road side of the center.

While in the center, dogs are allowed in roughly 30 stores including Nordstrom Rack, and L.L. Bean. Pawprint stickers are located on storefronts welcoming you and your dog. A complete list of dog-friendly retailers can be found on the Colonie Center website.

Dogs must be leashed or in a carrier and with their owner while in the mall. Dogs are not allowed in the food court or play park. Owners must clean up after their dogs and dog clean-up stations can be found throughout the Center. You can view the full Canine Code of Conduct on the Colonie Center website.