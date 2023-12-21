COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie, along with emergency medical services (EMS) agencies in Colonie, Guilderland, and Clifton Park, have been awarded a $2.4M federal grant for a safety initiative looking to prevent avoidable crashes and improving post-crash care. The funds are being provided through the federal Infrastructure Law for 385 Safe Streets and Roads for ALl grant program.

Regional EMS agencies will develop an emergency vehicle transponder system informing other drivers near them of an emergency vehicle responding to a crash. Also, the grant will aim to support a platform that offers specialty care registries to give responders critical health information about those involved in the crash, allowing crews to work more efficiently.

“This federal grant is pivotal for advancing EMS care that our communities rely on,” said Steck. “Every day, preventable deaths and serious injuries take place on our roads. This funding will allow local EMS agencies to research and identify our area’s most significant roadway safety concerns and develop comprehensive safety action plans to prevent deaths and injuries on our roadways. Funding will also be used to enhance the efficiency of post-crash care.”