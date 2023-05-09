ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the Colonie Farmers’ Market will be returning to The Crossings Park for the 2023 season. The market opens on May 20 and will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September 30.

The market will feature over 40 unique vendors, with an eclectic array of goods ranging from fruits, vegetables and meats, to candy, candles, and craft spirits. There will also be several activities offered, including face painting, clown performances, and story hours for children.

“I am pleased that our Farmers’ Market is celebrating its sixteenth season at The Crossings Park! Our focus will continue to provide the residents with fresh produce and goods from a variety of wonderful vendors from all over the Capital Region.” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

The Farmers’ Market at The Crossings is located at 580 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, NY, and is dog-friendly. For more information, visit Colonie Farmers’ Market.