COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As people prepare for the incoming inclement weather, the town of Colonie has announced plans for parking along with guidelines for its town members. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel for the duration of the storm.

Vehicles are to be parked off the road and avoid cul-de-sac parking. Remove portable basketball hoops, garbage cans, Christmas trees, and any other items from the Town Right of Way.

The town asks that you refrain from shoveling snow directly into the street and avoid piling the snow on sidewalks. Make sure to inform your plow services of these guidelines as well.

It is understood that not everyone can avoid driving in this weather, so be sure to maintain 100 feet from the rear of the plow trucks for safety reasons. Reduce your driving speed and give yourself plenty of extra time to arrive at your destination safely.