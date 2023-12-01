ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The College of Saint Rose will close after the 2023-2024 academic school year. Despite concerns for many years, the school said nothing was finalized until Thursday.

President Marcia White said the decision was not easy but a necessary one.

“You know the announcement that we made today, the one that we did not know we were going to be making yesterday until a board made a decision, it is excruciating even to talk about. The closure of the College of Saint Rose is so painful and devastating to all of us,” said White.

Nearly 2,600 students are enrolled at Saint Rose and they have approximately 118 full-time faculty.

The school’s financial troubles started in 2020, a year after receiving a $1.2 million donation to construct a new building on campus. In April of 2020, the college furloughed more than 60 administrators and staff because of hardships caused by the pandemic. Eight months later, Saint Rose cut more than two dozen academic programs because of low enrollment. The art and music departments were hit hard.

In September of 2021, four tenured music teachers filed and won a lawsuit claiming the college didn’t follow proper procedure. An appeals court judge later reversed the decision.

Wednesday Saint Rose announced it would reach out to the state, city and county for financial help. On Thursday, prior to the board’s decision, students said they were not surprised by the financial issues because White has been forthcoming with information. They had been hopeful Thursday morning.

“We’ve all been talking a lot like I said it is sad. It is something that because you know this college is so great, especially for teaching, which is the profession that I chose but we are very optimistic,” said student Gabbie Lupe.

“I’m just hopeful, I really am, because it would be tragic. Tragic,” said student Suzanne Taiman.

On Friday White held several meetings with students and faculty outlining the decision for the closure and next steps.

At a press conference after those meetings, White said there were two main reasons for the closure, the length of COVID and the effect it had on enrollment.

Earlier this week, Saint Rose asked the state, county and city for financial help. White stressed that they never sought a financial bailout. Instead, she said they were looking for “bridge funding”.

She said what they were really hoping to do was buy more time to continue conversations with potential partners that they were hoping to merge with.

“Unfortunately at this point there was not a partnership that was able to allow us to either merge or affiliate at this point so that we could continue on,” said White.

She said she’s had merger conversations for a year and a half with several different colleges and universities but due to Non-Disclosure Agreements (N.D.A.) she could not discuss those details. White said right now the focus is on students, faculty and staff.

“I think the important thing to recognize right now is that we are going to be giving our students, our faculty, our staff, all the support that we can to get them through this transition,” said White.

She said they will start work on a “teach-out plan” to help current students transition into other higher education institutions.

“You can’t have a teach out agreement until you make a decision that we’re going to close. We have prepared the outline for the teach out program, we’ll have calls and begin that work today,” said White.

Russell Sage College issued a statement saying it was heartbroken for students and employees, adding, quote: “Russell Sage College is here to provide a supportive landing for students who need to finish their degrees.”

Currently there are no similar outlines to help teachers however, a spokesperson says they are working with different agencies to absorb staff.

The city of Albany is one likely new employer for Saint Rose staff. Mayor Kathy Sheehan released a statement that read in part: “In the coming weeks and months, we will also work with the college’s staff to connect them to job opportunities with the city, county, and other local employers through job fairs and other events.”

“People knew that we were challenged and we knew we were in trouble and I’m just hoping that people will continue to recognize they need to continue to support Saint Rose at this time,” said White.

The college is working out plans to ease the transition for students and faculty — and will release those details soon.