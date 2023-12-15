ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Parking Authority Exec. Dir. Matthew Peter died this week. Several of his colleagues left fond memories of him. An annual holiday program that gives to Capital Region families in need was done in his memory.

The gifts and necessities were packed at the Albany County Government office and driven to South End Children’s Café. It was part of the annual Adopt a Family program, done this year in memory of Parking Authority Exec. Dir. Matthew Peter. Peter served numerous legislative positions, including Fifth District Representative and Chief of Staff to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“Matt has always worked very hard and a very stressful job, and he would talk about his health,” said the democrat. The mayor told NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau her colleague died of complications stemming from a heart aneurysm he survived weeks ago.

“He ran in the Santa Speedo run last Saturday. Wednesday, he developed some pain, went back into the hospital, and was undergoing another surgery. It was supposed to be minor surgery, and unfortunately, he didn’t make it through that surgery,” said Sheehan.

“Matt was a force of nature in the legislative environment,” remembered Andrew Joyce, Chairman of the Albany County Legislature. Peter was involved in countless initiatives. “He’s modernized the parking authority, and he was key in the Lark Street community in their business, and a lot of different organizations benefited from Matt’s compassion, hard work and intellect,” added Joyce.

Dennis Feeney, Majority Leader of Albany County Legislature, said giving gifts to families in need is well in line with Peter’s charitable spirit.

“I think this is something that Matt would’ve liked. He was a generous guy, he was a giving guy, and I’m really happy that we were able to do this, do it really in his memory,” said Feeney.

The children will receive the gifts at a party on Friday night.