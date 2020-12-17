Cohoes-Waterford Elks distributing 150 boxes of food

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes-Waterford Elks are distributing 150 boxes of food to needy families in the community Friday morning. The distribution will be at the Elks Lodge at 45 North Mohawk Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, many families are picking up their boxes rather receiving deliveries, though they’ll still deliver to the elderly or people without transportation. Families have already been contacted to arrange pick ups and drop offs. The Elks asked families to make space in their trunk or the back of their vehicle for easy loading.

Deliveries to families who can’t pick up their boxes will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All told, about $4,500 worth of food will be handed out. The boxes were donated by Mohawk Paper, and have groceries—a ham, butter, biscuits, canned fruits and veggies, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, sauce, macaroni and cheese, cereal, pancake mix, syrup, and chips—from Market 32 and Aldi. Stewart’s also donated milk cards.

The food distribution is funded through a combination of member donations, fundraising, and an Elks National Foundation Grant.