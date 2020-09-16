Cohoes warning residents of scheduled Thursday water shut off

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the Columbia Street Culvert Project, Cohoes is warning that water service on Columbia will be interrupted between Monroe Street and Pasinella Way on Thursday.

The shut-off will affect residents in the immediate area when crews start working at 7 a.m. Work should be completed by 5 p.m.

Officials expect some discoloration of the water. They said that this is normal and not harmful, however, they recommend doing white laundry at another time.

