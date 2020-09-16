Cohoes warning residents of scheduled Thursday water shut off

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Water

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the Columbia Street Culvert Project, Cohoes is warning that water service on Columbia will be interrupted between Monroe Street and Pasinella Way on Thursday.

The shut-off will affect residents in the immediate area when crews start working at 7 a.m. Work should be completed by 5 p.m.

Officials expect some discoloration of the water. They said that this is normal and not harmful, however, they recommend doing white laundry at another time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report