Cohoes warning residents of scheduled Thursday water shut off

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the Columbia Street Culvert Project, Cohoes is warning that water service on Columbia will be interrupted between Monroe Street and Pasinella Way on Thursday.
The shut-off will affect residents in the immediate area when crews start working at 7 a.m. Work should be completed by 5 p.m.
Officials expect some discoloration of the water. They said that this is normal and not harmful, however, they recommend doing white laundry at another time.
LATEST STORIES
- Pressure to produce vaccine heightens tensions on Capitol Hill
- Calling All Fur Babies: First indoor dog park opens in Saratoga
- Bills ready to see and hear former teammate Shaq Lawson: “He’s gonna talk trash on Sunday we already know that”
- ‘People are suffering’: House caucus hopes to break Congressional gridlock with new COVID-19 relief proposal
- Wally the stegosaurus gets a makeover