COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Silliman Park. The event is free to the public and will offer music, gifts as well as a visit from Santa.

Cohoes residents 18 years-old and under can register to win gifts, proof of residency will be required. Those who enter must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and must be present to win.